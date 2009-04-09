Reno’s GOP mayor weighing race for governor next year

RENO — Reno Mayor Bob Cashell says he has lined up significant financial commitments from several “well-connected” people in Southern Nevada as he weighs a campaign for governor next year.

Cashell said he has a big family meeting on the topic planned in the coming weeks but probably won’t decide whether to run for the state’s top job until the legislative session comes to a close at the end of May.

He said on KRNV-TV’s “Nevada Newsmakers” Tuesday he hasn’t heard mention of any potential candidate so far who “really bothers me a lot.”

That includes two Republicans who already have announced plans to run in a primary against Gov. Jim Gibbons — North Las Vegas Mayor Mike Montandon and former state Sen. Joe Heck of Henderson.

On the Democratic side, Assembly Speaker Barbara Buckley and Clark County Commissioner Rory Reid are eyeing the race.

“I’m still touching bases with people.,” Cashell said Tuesday, adding that he expects he would have to raise “millions” of dollars.

Cashell established himself as an influential businessman in Northern Nevada as a truck stop and casino owner in the 1970s. He was elected lieutenant governor as a Democrat in 1983, but switched parties and after leaving that post in 1987, was elected chairman of the Nevada GOP.

He was elected mayor in 2002.