Reporters’ Notebook

AS HE ATE LUNCH AT HIS USUAL TABLE Thursday at the Courthouse Bar & Grill, longtime criminal defense attorney Bucky Buchanan watched the O.J. Simpson preliminary hearing on television and entertained questions from a reporter.

Asked if he regretted not being involved in the case, Buchanan said, “I could have been, but none of them (the defendants) had any money. None of them except O.J.”

Buchanan’s answer drew a skeptical response from fellow attorney Chris Rasmussen. “Bucky’s so full of (expletive),” Rasmussen said with a laugh. “He would have represented these guys for free. I would, too.

“Bucky would have paid them $100,000 for publicity like this.”

HENRY BREAN

DURING HIS TESTIMONY THURSDAY AT THE O.J. SIMPSON preliminary hearing, memorabilia dealer Thomas Riccio basically said he doesn’t do anything unless there is compensation involved.

True to his word, Riccio stopped on his way into the courtroom Friday morning and helped himself to one of the doughnuts that had been brought in for the court’s administrative staff.

HENRY BREAN

OSCAR GOODMAN IS UNDENIABLY A GOOD SHOWMAN: He can even get laughs out of a sleepy City Council audience. But last week the laughter was at his expense.

On Wednesday, Marines and Air Force servicemen packed the Las Vegas council chambers for the city’s recognition of the services’ respective anniversaries. A military color guard presented the flags and sang the national anthem, and after the audience recited the pledge of allegiance the flag bearers marched to the side of the council chambers and stood at parade rest.

Goodman, thinking that the color guard wasn’t done yet, said, “I think everybody better rise.”

Everybody stood up and faced the flags.

One of the soldiers then corrected the mayor: “No,” he said, “we’re done.”

And as everyone laughed and sat back down, the mayor was probably glad he was on his way out the door to attend a budget meeting called by Gov. Jim Gibbons.

“There’s a reason that I’m going to Carson City, OK?” Goodman quipped.

ALAN CHOATE

OVERHEARD ON THE SCANNER: “Male in the vehicle has a 4-year-old on his lap. He’s letting her drive.”

DURING HIS MORNING COURT CALENDAR, JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WILLIAM JANSEN began speaking to a defendant about the criminal charges pending against him, when he realized the defendant didn’t understand him.

“What do you speak?” Jansen asked.

“Ethiopian,” the defendant said.

“What language?” Jansen repeated.

“Ethiopian,” he again replied.

“Utopian?”

“Ethiopian.”

“I don’t know if we have a utopian interpreter,” the judge said.

“Ethiopian!” several attorneys and a bailiff clarified in unison.

K.C. HOWARD

SOUTHERN NEVADA RESIDENTS WHO ARE INUNDATED DAILY with reports of sensational crimes, fires, traffic accidents and other such incidents should take solace in knowing they are not alone. Northern Nevadans feel their pain, as this incident reported in the Carson City Appeal sheriffs’ log on Oct. 30 from neighboring Storey County shows: “Report of a dead squirrel on Cercle De La Cerese in Lockwood at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.”

SEAN WHALEY

An unusual criminal case led to some ribbing Friday for Deputy District Attorney Josh Tomsheck as a group of his colleagues gathered in court to hear the jury’s verdicts. The 60-year-old defendant in the case was accused of cutting down or poisoning more than 500 trees in the Sun City Anthem neighborhood of Henderson.

While waiting for the defendant and jury to arrive in the courtroom, Tomsheck endured jokes about the “arborcide.”

“You’ve convinced me that we need an arbor crimes unit,” a fellow prosecutor told Tomsheck.

She later began singing Monty Python’s “The Lumberjack Song.”

At one point, the courtroom bailiff pulled out a bow saw that had been entered into evidence during the trial, prompting Tomsheck to seek the attention of his co-workers.

“Psst,” Tomsheck whispered, gesturing toward the saw. “Murder weapon.”

And during his closing argument to the jury a day earlier, Tomsheck couldn’t resist making references to Paul Bunyan and Johnny Appleseed.

The defendant was ultimately convicted of several felony counts in connection with the tree deaths and could go to prison.

CARRI GEER THEVENOT

YOU DO THE MATH. During his closing argument in the tree-killing case, defense attorney Joseph Sciscento addressed the 12 jurors and one alternate, telling them they represented “26 pairs of eyes.”

His comment succeeded in raising at least a few eyebrows, but no more than 13 pairs, among the jurors.

CARRI GEER THEVENOT

