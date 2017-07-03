ad-fullscreen
Rescue crews search for missing swimmer in Colorado River

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2017 - 3:47 am
 

Authorities searched for a man who went underwater while swimming in the Colorado River in Laughlin about midnight Monday.

Bullhead City Fire Department searched the river near a Laughlin casino, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

“The male reportedly struggled, yelled for help, then went under the water,” Gordon said.

Bullhead City authorities couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Clark County Fire Department responded, dispatch records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

