Rescue crews search for missing swimmer in Colorado River

Authorities searched for a man who went underwater while swimming in the Colorado River in Laughlin about midnight Monday.

The Colorado River (Jason Bean /Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Bullhead City Fire Department searched the river near a Laughlin casino, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

“The male reportedly struggled, yelled for help, then went under the water,” Gordon said.

Bullhead City authorities couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Clark County Fire Department responded, dispatch records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

