Reviewjournal.com redesigned to be faster, easier to use

Reviewjournal.com has been redesigned with new features to make your experience even better. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reviewjournal.com will have a different look Tuesday that makes it easier to read the Las Vegas news you trust.

The website has been rebuilt and redesigned to load faster and put more headlines at the top of the homepage and section pages.

“Change is constant when it comes to digital news,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “Starting Tuesday, visitors to reviewjournal.com will be able to scan more headlines and get to more content faster. We’ve made the site more readable based on audience feedback, and as a result it’s a much better representation of the best news town in the country.”

A clean, colorless background from top to bottom gives the entire site a look that’s more like holding a newspaper. All of the headlines at the top of the site are paired with summary paragraphs, providing even more information before you click. And if you’re pressed for time, you can skim all of the story overviews at once, right from the homepage.

Reviewjournal.com’s new homepage will show twice as many stories as the current design. A list of the site’s most-read stories will appear on the right side of the homepage, every section page and nearly every article page.

Although the site’s look is being refreshed, reviewjournal.com readers won’t have to re-learn a new navigation bar. Menus and landing pages will be in the same places they were before, and the site sections, such as Local, Crime, Business, Opinion, Sports and Life, haven’t moved, either.

The redesign’s other updates include:

— Larger headline fonts to improve readability

— A wider design on big screens to create a more immersive experience

— Faster access to the e-Edition print replica via a dedicated button on the homepage

— Easy subscription to free email newsletters from the homepage

— More user-friendly link navigation at the bottom of every page

The look of reviewjournal.com is changing, but your access to the site isn’t. Readers can still read up to five stories in a 30-day period free of charge. Additional stories require a digital subscription, which costs 99 cents per month for the first two months and $8.99 per month thereafter. For more information, visit reviewjournal.com/subscribe.

Unlimited digital access is free with a print subscription to the Review-Journal. Print subscribers can activate their online accounts by visiting mylvrj.com.

Contact Harrison Keely at hkeely@reviewjournal.com.