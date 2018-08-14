Reviewjournal.com to launch digital subscriptions Sept. 5

The Las Vegas Review-Journal will join its industry peers in charging readers for access to online content.

Beginning Sept. 5, visitors to reviewjournal.com and the Review-Journal’s mobile app can have five free story views over 30 days at no charge. Access to additional content will require a paid subscription and customer log-in. A digital subscription will cost $8.99 per month.

The Review-Journal will offer an introductory digital-only subscription rate of 99 cents per month for two months.

“The Review-Journal will join the majority of large U.S. newspapers that now charge a minimal amount for access to digital content,” Review-Journal Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said Tuesday. “This revenue stream is necessary to support quality journalism.”

Print subscribers, who already can read the Review-Journal’s print replica eEdition, will receive unlimited digital access at no additional charge. Print subscribers who have not yet created an online account can do so by visiting account.reviewjournal.com.

“The Review-Journal’s website has provided excellent coverage of the valley at no charge for more than 20 years,” said Glenn Cook, the Review-Journal’s executive editor and vice president for news. ““But employing reporters, editors, photographers, videographers and artists to tell stories has never been free. In order to preserve the depth and quality of coverage Review-Journal readers expect, our digital readers will have to join our print readers in paying a modest subscription fee. Unlimited digital access will cost about 30 cents per day.”

Breaking news stories, obituaries and classified ads will be free to readers and will not count toward the five-story limit. Subscriptions to the Review-Journal’s email newsletters also will be free. Readers can subscribe to newsletters — including news alerts, Morning Headlines, and Golden Knights, Raiders, business and entertainment news — at reviewjournal.com/email.

The websites for the RJ’s other publications – NevadaPreps.com, Luxury Las Vegas, El Tiempo, Las Vegas Business Press, Boulder City Review and Pahrump Valley Times – will continue to offer free, unlimited digital access.

To purchase a print or digital subscription, visit reviewjournal.com/subscribe.

Reviewjournal.com is the most popular local news site in Nevada, with an average of more than 10 million visitors per month — and growing.

“Over the past two and a half years, the RJ has invested heavily in its news product,” Moyer said. “We’ve built an investigative team, added artists and reporters, redesigned the print edition and website, launched a video studio and provided readers with more digital content than ever before. Other news organizations that have imposed a digital subscription fee have done so while cutting back their newsrooms, Moyer said, giving their readers less for more.

“Digital subscribers to the Review-Journal will be supporting and sustaining award-winning journalism,” Moyer said.

The Review-Journal recently received the Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists for deadline reporting for the newspaper’s coverage of the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Earlier this year, the Review-Journal took home five awards in the 2018 Best of the West journalism contest. The five awards, including two for the newspaper’s coverage of the Oct. 1 shooting, tied for fourth-most among news organizations that entered the contest. The contest, founded in 1987, is considered one of the most prestigious news competitions in the western United States.