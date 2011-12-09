Reviews mixed for Cirque’s latest

Critics have mixed feelings — from B to Zzz’s to cheese — about the world tour of Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson tribute “The Immortal.”

Entertainment Weekly gave it a B, noting “even the most casual of Jackson followers will be entertained, and Jackson acolytes will revel in every glittering, peculiar moment.”

The Los Angeles Times found it “filled with Vegas cheese,” adding “The writers of ‘The Simpsons’ couldn’t have imagined a more ridiculous parody of Vegas overindulgence.”

The mid-November tour stop in Portland left The Oregonian’s critic Grant Butler convinced “much of the problem is the uncertainty about what it’s trying to be. It’s neither a rock concert nor an avant-garde circus, and never entirely coalesces as a hybrid of the two art forms.”

“A few moments that click,” said Butler, are the production numbers “Smooth Criminal” and “Thriller,” which provide “high-spirited takes on Jackson’s fascination with gangster and monster movies, and breathe new life into both songs’ dance steps.”

He added, “Human Nature” is a “visual stunner, with aerial dancers in illuminated costumes, representing stars in the cosmos.”

Entertainment Weekly noted, “This being a Cirque show, there’s also a good deal of quirkiness,” from a dancer costumed as Jackson’s chimp Bubbles to the one-legged dancer Jean Sok, “one of the most show-stopping performers (and audience favorites).”

Shanna Moakler, Miss USA 1995, has begun the recruitment phase as the new creative director for Nevada Miss USA.

Moakler, who served in the same role for California, New York and New Hampshire, played a important role in California winning the Miss USA title for the first time in 18 years.

The Nevada pageant is Jan. 28-29 at the Palms’ concert venue, The Pearl, with the national pageant in June at Planet Hollywood Resort.

Moakler hopes to reverse Nevada’s recent history. The state hasn’t had a top 15 placement in four years.

Tony Dovolani of “Dancing With the Stars” will be directing the choreography.

The state judges will include “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Amp salon operator Michael Boychuck, Josh Strickland of “Peepshow” and Vince Neil of Motley Crue.

For more information: www.missnevadausa.com.

Actor Adam Sandler, at First Food & Bar (Palazzo) with Robert Smigel, who created Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, guitarist Tom Morello and Frank Coraci, who directed Sandler’s hit films “The Wedding Singer,” “The Waterboy” and “Click.” They were in town for a screening of one of Sandler’s new films. Michael Tierney of “Human Nature” (Imperial Palace), dining at Fogo de Chao on Thursday. Las Vegas resident Aaron Rowand, an All-Star outfielder with the San Francisco Giants, taking time Wednesday to speak to fifth-graders at Goolsby Elementary School on the west side of the valley. They were graduating from the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program. … At the National Finals Rodeo: Thursday’s competition was seen by Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top with Dr. Joe Johnson, celebrity physician. On Wednesday six-time all-around world champion Larry Mahan was sitting on the media deck. Earlier in the week: Boston Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury. Playboy Playmate Crystal Harris, aka the runaway bride, at the “Bodies” and “Titanic” exhibitions at Luxor on Tuesday, with Ciara Price, Playboy Playmate Miss November 2011.

