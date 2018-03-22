Reward increased to find poacher who killed elk in Zion National Park

Federal and Utah officials have increased the reward for help in finding a poacher who killed a pregnant elk in Zion National Park this year.

The cliffs of Zion National Park in Utah on Friday, July 14, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Federal and Utah officials have increased the reward for help in finding a poacher who killed a pregnant elk in Zion National Park in January.

Officials increased the reward from $1,500 to $2,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

National Park Service officials estimate the elk was killed about Jan. 20. The animal’s remains were found in Lee Valley, off Kolob Terrace Road within the park.

Anyone with information can call the park service’s tip line at 888-653-0009 or email the park service at nps_isb@nps.gov.

To submit a tip online, visit nps.gov/isb.

