ROAD ALERT: Parking limited on Mount Charleston over weekend

High traffic volume and ongoing construction on Deer Creek Road will result in lengthy commutes and limited parking for visitors to Kyle and Lee canyons this long holiday weekend.

The Nevada Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory Thursday, directed especially to those winter outdoors enthusiasts who are planning to take Lee Canyon Road – state Route 156 – to the Las Vegas Ski & Snowboard Resort.

The U.S. Forest Service has closed Deer Creek Road – state Route 158 – which connects Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads, to through traffic over the weekend as road repaving continues.

Parking has been eliminated on the Transportation Department’s right of way on Kyle Canyon Road – state Route 157 – from Deer Creek Road to the Mount Charleston Lodge and on Lee Canyon Road from the Meadows to the ski resort and by the fire station.

Parking is permitted at the Resort at Mount Charleston, Forest Service parking lots and east of Deer Creek Road. Vehicles must park in parking spaces or off the road; those parking off the road must do so with their wheels to the right of the white lines to prevent damage to passing vehicles and to allow emergency responders to get by.

Vehicles parked over the white lines or in “No Parking” zones will be ticketed and towed, transportation officials warned. Parking on private property is not permitted.

Snow chains and four-wheel drive vehicles might be required for travel in the Mount Charleston area.

Motorists who stop in travel lanes to put on snow chains will be cited, the officials said.