RTC approves 10 percent raise for general manager Tina Quigley

The Regional Transportation Commission’s board of directors unanimously approved a 10 percent raise Thursday for General Manager Tina Quigley.

Tina Quigley, general manager for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The pay hike includes a 7.5 percent merit raise to $273,887, retroactive to Jan. 1 as part of a performance evaluation. After July, a 2.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment will be added, boosting her annual salary to $280,734 through the end of her contract in 2019.

After that, a new employment contract would need to be negotiated.

Quigley was named the RTC’s general manager in 2012 after working seven years as deputy general manager.

“We determined that the general manager is doing an outstanding job and is taking on a lot of responsibilities and charges and is juggling a lot of balls in the air,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March, who is on the board.

