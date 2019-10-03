San Diego attorney, Route 91 shooting victim discuss MGM settlement

San Diego attorney James Frantz is grateful MGM Resorts International moved quickly toward a settlement with victims, but he says the company still has work to do.

Chelsea Romo, a survivor of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, talks to the media at a news conference at the offices of the Frantz Law Group in San Diego on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

SAN DIEGO — Chelsea Romo wears her hair today so that her blond bangs hide the place where her left eye used to be.

Romo, 30, of Temecula, California, sat before television cameras Thursday, counting her blessings because she is still able to see her two children. She also was thankful about getting positive news this week at a time when many of her friends were remembering the horror of being shot in Las Vegas two years ago.

The woman accompanied her attorney, San Diego-based James Frantz, as they discussed the settlement agreement reached by MGM Resorts International and the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. The total settlement amount is expected to be between $735 million and $800 million.

Frantz alternately praised and criticized MGM Thursday and said the company hasn’t finished the job of keeping people safe at the resorts they operate around the world.

“MGM has stepped up and done the right thing so victims can put this behind them once and for all,” Frantz said. “But they didn’t always do the right thing. They didn’t secure their premises at all, virtually open to anybody who wanted to walk in, and one gentleman did with 17 weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, unimpeded. That’s going to change. That’s Step 2. MGM needs to make sure that all of their hotels and properties are safe so this will never happen again.”

A gunman on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay opened fire on the outdoor concert venue on the other side of the Las Vegas Strip, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others. Both the hotel and former concert venue are owned by MGM.

Frantz said hotels need to roll out the same kind of security the public sees at airports.

“I would assume a responsible business after going through something like this would institute the highest level of security consistent with what the Wynn (Resorts Ltd.) hotels were doing at the time of the shooting, and that is having metal detectors, a very sophisticated security team, a SEAL-team-type security team, and all the bells and whistles to protect all the patrons of their hotel so this will never happen again,” the attorney said.

Frantz said the several law firms working with victims of the Las Vegas shooting have not yet resolved how much money will go to which victims — and how much lawyers will get. He said he expects that resolution sometime next year.

He said money “would be distributed through a mediation process commensurate with the degree of injury that each individual has suffered.”

The different attorneys, he said, would have variable contingency fees.

“It’s all variable with different lawyers and some lawyers may not even charge anything, who knows?” he said.

Asked if he plans to charge anything, Frantz said, “I don’t know what I’m going to do, but we’ll see.”

Romo, who has undergone seven surgeries and still has sutures in one of her corneas, said the recovery process “is never-ending.”

“Life has been really hard the last couple of years,” she said. “To think that I could go places and that it’s safer now, I know something good could come from something so horrible. It’s the only thing I could ask for out of this since the past can’t be changed.”

Romo, who said she still has trouble mustering the courage to go to theaters and concert venues, said what matters most is that she can see after doctors initially told her she’d be blind.

“I’m a single mom,” she said, “and I just thank God every day that I’m actually here with my kids.”

