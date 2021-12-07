63°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Science and Technology

Amazon Web Services outage disrupts individuals, companies worldwide

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 - 9:56 am
 
Updated December 7, 2021 - 1:57 pm
Attendees walk through an expo hall at AWS re:Invent 2021, a conference hosted by Amazon Web Se ...
Attendees walk through an expo hall at AWS re:Invent 2021, a conference hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Noah Berger/Amazon Web Services via AP Images)

Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites.

The company provides cloud computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press.

Amazon said in a post an hour after the outage began that it had identified the root cause and was “actively working towards recovery.” The issue primarily affected its services in the Eastern U.S., it said. It did not disclose any additional details about the cause.

Amazon later updated the dashboard to note that the company was “starting to see some signs of recovery. We do not have an ETA for full recovery at this time.”

The outage also affected Amazon’s ability to provide status updates, it said.

Problems began midmorning on the U.S. East Coast, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik Inc, a network intelligence firm. “AWS is the biggest cloud provider and us-east-1 is their biggest data center, so any disruption there has big impacts to many popular websites and other internet services,” he said.

Customers trying to book or change trips with Delta Air Lines were having trouble connecting to the airline. “Delta is working quickly to restore functionality to our AWS-supported phone lines,” said spokesperson Morgan Durrant. The airline apologized and encouraged customers to use its website or mobile app instead.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said it switched to West Coast servers after some airport-based systems were affected by the outage. Customers were still reporting outages to DownDetector, a popular clearinghouse for user outage reports, more than three hours after they started. Southwest spokesman Brian Parrish said there were no major disruptions to flights.

Also according to DownDetector, people trying to use Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, and Disney+ have reported issues. The McDonald’s app was also down. But the airlines American, United, Alaska and JetBlue were unaffected.

Toyota spokesperson Scott Vazin said the company’s U.S. East Region for dealer services went down. The company has apps that process dealer warranty claims and other services, over 20 of which were affected.

Madory said he did not believe the outage was anything nefarious. He said a recent cluster of outages at providers that host major websites reflects how the networking industry has evolved.

“More and more these outages end up being the product of automation and centralization of administration,” he said. “This ends up leading to outages that are hard to completely avoid due to operational complexity but are very impactful when they happen.”

Kentik saw a 26% drop in traffic to Netflix, among major web-based services affected by the outage, Madory said.

It was unclear how, or whether, the outage was affecting the federal government. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in an email response to questions that it was working with Amazon “to understand any potential impacts this outage may have for federal agencies or other partners.”

MOST READ
1
2021 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
2
Construction underway on new Strip retail complex
Construction underway on new Strip retail complex
3
CARTOONS: Psaki can’t believe people buy her whoppers
CARTOONS: Psaki can’t believe people buy her whoppers
4
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
5
New road to provide traffic relief to booming west Henderson
New road to provide traffic relief to booming west Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks rem ...
Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO
By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has stepped down as CEO of the social media platform. He has been succeeded by Twitter’s current chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal.

With online shopping trumping in-store retail this holiday season, cybercriminals will have no ...
Protect your identity, wallet on Cyber Monday
By Nicole Spector GoBankingRates

With online shopping trumping in-store retail this holiday season, cybercriminals will have no shortage of potential victims to target. And they’ve only gotten smarter and more nefarious over the past year.

 
SpaceX launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station.

Motional's driverless robotaxi Lyft service will feature fully electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 vehicle ...
Robotaxis coming to Las Vegas in 2023
By / RJ

Autonomous vehicle company Motional will begin offering fully driverless rides in Las Vegas via the Lyft app in 2023, marking the first such public offering in the state.

The thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on A ...
Facebook to close face-recognition system
By Matt O’Brien and Barbara Ortutay The Associated Press

Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people.

 
Facebook has a new name
By Barbara Ortutay AP Technology Reporter

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future, what Zuckerberg calls the “metaverse.”