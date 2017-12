NASA keeps a list of asteroids that could pose a danger to our planet. 3200 Phaethon is No. 3 on the list, and it’s headed our way.

A huge asteroid will have a "close encounter" with Earth next month. Should we be worried? (Weather Channel)

But rather than bringing the end of the world, it’s just going to produce a spectacular meteor shower Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 13-14.