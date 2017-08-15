California company launches cybersecurity training in Nevada

The program, offered by Transmosis, follows the company’s two-year pilot program in Henderson focused on information technology.

Debbie Banko, CEO of Las Vegas-based Link Technologies, attends the second CyberSmart NV board meeting Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at Las Vegas City Hall. (Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Debbie Banko, CEO of Las Vegas-based Link Technologies, attends the second CyberSmart NV board meeting Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at Las Vegas City Hall. (Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Debbie Banko, CEO of Las Vegas-based Link Technologies, discusses the challenges of designing a cybersecurity curriculum that employers see fit with Lester Lewis, deputy chief information officer at Clark County, after the the second CyberSmart NV board meeting Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at Las Vegas City Hall. (Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A California-based company is launching a cybersecurity training program in Nevada.

The program, offered by Transmosis, follows the company’s two-year pilot program in Henderson focused on information technology.

Local tech experts say Transmosis is a much-needed helping hand in growing local cybersecurity-related talent.

“Jobs in science, technology, engineering, and math industries are growing about twice as fast as jobs in non-STEM industries,” said Brian Mitchell, director of the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology.

The $31.84 average hourly pay of STEM-related jobs is “significantly higher” than the state’s average hourly wage of $20.58 for all jobs, Mitchell said.

About 30 locals are registered for the virtual training program that starts Aug. 21. Students complete the course at their own pace, which takes between two and four months, on average.

Transmosis CEO Chase Norlin said employers, including gaming and health care companies, pay Transmosis per graduate hire.

“Most companies are just running around with their heads cut off to fill people at the last minute,” said Transmosis CEO Chase Norlin. “We’re literally out there massaging people into these roles that companies need and have specified.”

Employers do not have to commit to hiring any graduates, but must at least interview qualified candidates, Norlin said.

Addressing a job shortage

The training program will help Nevada to meet demand for information security analysts.

There were 360 people employed as information security analysts last year, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Debbie Banko, CEO of Las Vegas-based Link Technologies, an information technology consulting firm, said hiring has been “very, very difficult.”

It took a team of eight people on her staff of 20 to find one hire over the course of two days last week, Banko said.

“We did find somebody, but they’re not local,” Banko said. “Some of the local people didn’t look like they had enough experience to do what we needed them to do.”

Three people didn’t show up at their appointed times on Thursday to progress in the interview process, which was a technical screening to determine the level of skill and experience candidates actually have.

There is a “huge need for cybersecurity training programs,” Banko said, adding that she is pleased to learn about Transmosis.

“We could have ten programs and not come close to filling the need,” Banko said.

Banko founded nonprofit CyberSmart NV in March, aimed at raising awareness in Clark County about cybersecurity and offering training programs with local partners such as Tech Impact.

Banko said it will probably be a few more months until CyberSmart NV gets off the ground. The nonprofit held its second board meeting Thursday evening.

Transmosis

Norlin said Transmosis received over 200 applications for the program, which is more than double the amount of applicants Transmosis had for its last training program in California.

“This is particularly meaningful given the market size of Vegas versus the Bay Area,” Norlin said. “There is clearly strong momentum and demand for these positions in Southern Nevada.”

Like the pilot, a $53,000 grant from the state science, innovation and technology office is funding the Transmosis program. The grant allowed Transmosis to offer free tuition for 15 students. Norlin said Transmosis helps to subsidize tuition for remaining students.

Norlin said the program would cost around $5,000 per student if the program was not subsidized.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.