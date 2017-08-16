CSN Planetarium plans viewing party for eclipse

The College of Southern Nevada’s Planetarium is offering locals front row seats to view the celestial event of the century.

The College of South Nevada Planetarium is selling glasses ahead of the solar eclipse on Monday. (Brittany Randolph/The Star via AP)

Events will begin Monday, the day of the eclipse, at 9 a.m. and will end at noon on CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. The Planetarium will host events with expert astronomers, telescopes, educational displays and live streams of the eclipse from multiple states throughout the country including those experiencing totality.

Weather permitting, Las Vegas will experience a 72 percent partial eclipse, with the peak viewing at 10:32 a.m., planetarium manager Andrew Kerr said. According to CSN, the 2017 solar eclipse will be the first to to cross the entire continental United States in 99 years and will last from 9:09 a.m. until 11:52 a.m.

The Planetarium will give away 200 pairs of eclipse viewing glasses, with additional pairs available for purchase for $2. Those interested in purchasing glasses can stop by the shop at the planetarium between now and the day of the eclipse. The Astronomy Store at the planetarium is open Friday, 5:30-9 p.m., and Saturday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m.

