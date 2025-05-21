97°F
Science and Technology

Fiber internet expanding for Nevadans with AT&T acquisition

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2025 - 3:44 pm
 

A large internet provider has acquired a fiber business for almost $6 billion, expanding internet options for Nevadans.

AT&T has acquired the majority of Lumen’s Mass Market fiber, which operates as Century Link and Quantum Fiber, for $5.75 billion. Following regulatory approval, about 1 million fiber subscribers across more than 4 million fiber locations from Lumen Mass Markets will be transitioned to AT&T fiber, according to AT&T.

Lumen operates in 11 states including Nevada. The acquisition does not include Lumen’s enterprise fiber customers and Mass Markets copper-based customers.

Previously, AT&T Fiber had only been available for parts of the Las Vegas metro area, but the new acquisition will allow for the company to expand high speed internet access across the Valley and give residents more home internet options, the company said.

“We’re leading the race to connect more Americans with fiber, the best broadband connectivity technology available,” said John Stankey, chairman and CEO at AT&T in a statement. “This deal with Lumen represents a significant investment in U.S. connectivity infrastructure that will create jobs and spur economic activity in numerous regions and major metro areas across 11 states.”

Fiber internet has grown in recent years due to its reliability and speed, with download speeds of up to 5 gbps on the higher end of AT&T Fiber plans. Currently, customers who are eligible in Las Vegas can get AT&T Fiber starting at $55-per-month.

The deal is anticipated to close by the end of 2026, being subject to regulatory approvals from the Department of Justice and other customary closing conditions.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

