94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Science and Technology

In Bat Blitz, researchers check on our nocturnal neighbors in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2019 - 7:31 pm
 
Updated June 7, 2019 - 7:41 pm

A team of researchers fanned out across the desert north of Las Vegas last week in search of bats.

What they found was a sky full of expectant mothers.

Of the 532 bats cataloged during the four-day catch-and-release event, 191 were pregnant females and another 41 had recently given birth.

At one site alone, almost three-quarters of the bats captured Tuesday were female, and all of them had just given birth or were still carrying pups, as baby bats are known.

“Bats are the only mammal capable of flight, and it is quite amazing to think about flying around while pregnant,” said Christy Klinger, a biologist from the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

It gets even more amazing when you consider that pups can weigh about one-quarter as much as their mothers when they are born.

“That would be like a 150 pound woman giving birth to a 37.5 pound baby,” she said.

Klinger organized last week’s Bat Blitz, an annual survey by experts from local, state and federal agencies.

Filling in blank spots

Klinger said the goal of the blitz is to bring together “bat professionals” from across the region to “fill in a blank spot on the map” where little is known about bat activity.

Such blank spots are not hard to find, she said. “We have a dearth of data.”

The blitz also serves as a training opportunity for biologists looking to expand their bat knowledge. “It’s not every day that you can handle bats and get that experience,” Klinger said.

This year’s event focused on 28 survey sites across Southern Nevada and northwestern Arizona.

Tuesday’s outing included 52 people at 10 different sites in and around the Mormon Mountains of southern Lincoln County, about 75 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

They headed into the mountains in a convoy of 13 vehicles that turned off of Interstate 15 and rumbled northwest on a dirt road at about 5:45 p.m.

Klinger and her seven-person team set up shop on a brush-covered hilltop next to a pair of rusty cattle troughs, where they strung two, fine-gauge curtains of netting above the only reliable water source for miles.

A thick cloud of unrelenting gnats attacked them while they worked.

The first bats appeared at dusk as flitting silhouettes against the darkening sky.

“Blind as a bat” is an old wive’s tale, Klinger said. Even in the fading light, the bats could easily see the nets with their eyes, and with echolocation they could easily detect each individual strand, she said.

‘They are having a heyday’

Klinger used an infrared camera to illustrate her point. A quick look through the viewfinder showed bat after bat swooping down on the stock tanks, only to peel away just before getting caught in the net.

Nearby, a sensitive listening device clicked and lit up as the bat’s ultrasonic pulses were converted into sounds that humans can hear.

Occasionally the clicks would give way to a longer, sustained noise that Klinger called a “feeding buzz” or “terminal buzz.” It’s a sound the bats make to precisely target their prey just before they strike.

“They are having a heyday right now,” Klinger said as her listening device crackled like a Geiger counter in the bug-filled air.

Meanwhile, another listening device connected to a computer sorted out the bats by species using their inaudible squeaks.

“Each bat has a unique echolocation signature so to speak,” Klinger said.

The team’s first capture came at 8:31 p.m., roughly half an hour after sunset — a pregnant female canyon bat with worn-down teeth that hinted at her age.

“It takes a lot of bugs to wear down your teeth like that,” Klinger said. “She’s an old bat. She’s been around a long time.”

Over the next four hours, they would catch 24 bats representing at least six different species.

Each bat was examined by hand and then tucked into a paper lunch sack to be weighed. Before being released, each was marked on its back with a red Sharpie so the researchers would know if they caught the same bat twice.

Klinger said the other teams were assigned different Sharpie color, just in case a bat from one site turned up in the net at another.

“We rarely get recaptures,” she said, but it does happen.

Looking for deadly fungus

Blitz participants were also on the lookout for signs of white-nose syndrome, a deadly fungus-borne disease that attacks bat colonies during hibernation.

It was first documented in upstate New York in 2006 and has slowly spread west, killing 90 to 100 percent of bats at some sites.

Bats can live up to 30 years in the wild, and they generally only produce one pup a year, Klinger said, so something like a major disease outbreak can have long-lasting population-level impacts.

The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome can be spread by both bats and cave-exploring humans, which is one reason the Bat Blitzers use copious amount of hand sanitizer after handling each test subject.

To date, no cases of the disease have been reported in Nevada, but Klinger does not expect that to last.

“I hate to be pessimistic, but it’s not a case of if but maybe when,” she said. “We’re all sort of bracing for that.”

Klinger has been studying bats for the past 19 years, but her fascination with them began when she was a little girl growing up in Iowa.

She said the world’s only flying mammals have been saddled with a lot of negative stereotypes, but they play a crucial role for people and the environment. When they’re not consuming tons of agricultural pests, bats serve as key pollinators for some highly valued crops, including the agaves grown in Mexico to make tequila.

“If we had a world without bats, food would cost way more,” Klinger said.

Nevada is home to 23 different species ranging from the mouse-sized canyon bat to the Western mastiff, which has a wingspan of almost 2 feet. A colony of Mexican free-tailed bats has lived in the employee parking garage at McCarran International Airport for decades.

But even though bats make up one-quarter of all mammals on the planet, their elusive, nocturnal lifestyle largely keeps them hidden from view.

“In general, bats are hard to study,” Klinger said. “For that reason, they are under-studied and under-appreciated.”

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
Cory Booker speaks at UNLV
US Senator Cory Booker speaks at UNLV during a Young Democrats meet and greet on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
May-Brown describes why some with disabilities need the subminimum wage - VIDEO
Eliminating the subminimum wage will end training and work opportunities for some members of the disabled community. Instead of doing something productive, they would be relegated to adult day care. That’s according to Tracy May-Brown, Opportunity Village’s director of advocacy, board and government relations.
Commission’s decision will delay Red Rock Canyon development
The Clark County Commission Wednesday rejected a developer’s request to approve a preliminary plan for 3,000 homes overlooking Red Rock Canyon before a federal agency grants permission for a roadway leading to the site.
Clark County commissioner calls on landlords to bring properties up to code
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has called on landlords in older parts of the valley to bring their properties up to code and keep them well-maintained or face the prospect of inspections, fines and citations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Harry Reid speaks out against anti-Semitism
Unnerved by the rise in anti-Semitic hate speech and the general pervasiveness of bigotry, including in Nevada, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid organized an educational forum at UNLV on Thursday as part of his call to unite people against it. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump speaks to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and updated on Israeli relations. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump says border wall will have 'hundreds of miles' built by end of next year
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and discussed the progress of the border wall and the current relations there. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Protesters disrupt Trump's speech
Just as President Donald Trump started to make his opening remarks during his appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting, protesters disrupted his speech. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roerink On The Problems With Taking Water From Eastern Nevada - Video
The Southern Nevada Water Authority wants to take billions of gallons of water that doesn’t exist from Eastern Nevada via a pipeline that would cost ratepayers $15 billion. Doing so would devastate the wildlife and people who live there. That’s according to Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, which opposes the pipeline.
Las Vegas Election Night Wrap-Up
The Review-Journal's Politics and Government Editor, Steve Sebelius, wraps up election night. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Olivia Diaz Speaks To Ward 3 Supporters After Primary Election - Video
Olivia Diaz speaks to her supporters at a election party after results started coming in for the Ward 3 primaries.
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (edited)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife, Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (Full)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Gun Debate Shows Limits Of Government - Video
On Monday, the Assembly and Senate Judiciary Committees held a joint hearing on Assembly Bill 291. It would ban bump stocks and allow local governments to pass additional restrictions on firearms.
Lucy Flores speaks out about Biden incident
Former Nevada assemblywoman, Lucy Flores, expresses her feelings about an incident with former Vice President Joe Biden in 2014. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Harry Reid takes the stand in injury lawsuit
Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid took the stand on Thursday in the product liability lawsuit brought against the makers of a resistance exercise band that Reid blames for blinding him in one eye.
Jurors hear opening statements in Reid personal injury trial
Opening statements were made on Tuesday in the product liability lawsuit brought by Harry Reid against against the makers of a resistance exercise band that Reid blames for blinding him in one eye.
Mayor Goodman delivers Meals on Wheels
Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers Meals on Wheels to seniors on March 26, 2019.
Las Vegas City Council Ward 1 race
Candidates for Las Vegas City Council Ward 1. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Beto O’Rourke campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke addresses attendees during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Beto O'Rourke House Party in Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke delivered a message of unity inside a Las Vegas living room Saturday night, outlining a mission to bridge the divide in a polarized America and rally behind “big defining ambitions that we have in common.” (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand talks at Atomic Liquors
Democrat presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand talks to her supporters at Atomic Liquors.
Presidential candidate Gillibrand meets with UNLV Immigration Clinic student attorneys
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., meets with UNLV Immigration Clinic student attorneys at her first stop in Nevada as a candidate Thursday, March 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto promotes the Rebuild America’s Schools Act
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., co-sponsor of the Rebuild America’s Schools Act, speaks at Hoggard Elementary School in Las Vegas to promote the bill that would provide $100 billion for infrastructure improvements at schools across the country. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Scholar Max Eden on how restorative justice decreases student achievement - VIDEO
Across the country, restorative justice is lowering test scores and increasing the number of students who feel unsafe at schools. That’s according to Max Eden, a senior fellow with the Manhattan Institute, who recently released a study discipline reform.
NV Dems Want To Gut Read By Three - Video
Nevada’s students have a major problem. They aren’t very good at reading. In 2017, just 31 percent of fourth graders were proficient at reading according to the National Assessment of Education Progress. The number proficient falls to 28 percent in eighth grade. Read by Three could change that. If a student can’t read at grade level by the end of third grade, he repeats the grade.
Presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard stumps in Las Vegas
Presidential hopeful U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, holds a meet and greet at the Asian Culture Center in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 18, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nye County pushes back against state gun bill
Gun store owner Robby Brentlinger and John Koenig, Chairman of the Nye County Board of Commissioners, discuss their thoughts on gun rights and Nevada Senate Bill 143. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Atkinson pleads guilty
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge Monday.
Atkinson pleads guilty to wire fraud charges
U.S. Attorney’s Office announces plea deal for charges against former Nevada Senate majority leader Kelvin Atkinson during a press conference on Monday, March 11, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST