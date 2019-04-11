Israeli spacecraft fails to land on moon — VIDEO

Opher Doron, general manager of Israel Aerospace Industries' space division, speaks beside the SpaceIL lunar module, in a special "clean room" where the space craft is being developed, during a press tour of their facility near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Ilan Ben Zion)

This Dec. 17, 2018 file photo shows the SpaceIL lunar module in a special "clean room" during a press tour of their facility near Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

In this Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 file photo, technicians stand next to the SpaceIL lunar module, an unmanned spacecraft, is on display in a special "clean room" where the space craft is being developed. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

YEHUD, Israel — An Israeli spacecraft has failed in its attempt to make history as the first privately funded lunar mission.

The SpaceIL spacecraft lost contact with Earth late Thursday, just moments before it was to land on the moon, and scientists declared the mission a failure.

The small robotic spacecraft, built by the non-profit SpaceIL and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, had hoped to match a feat that has only been achieved by the national space agencies of three countries: U.S., Russia and China.

“If at first you don’t succeed, try try again,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on hand for what organizers had hoped to be a celebration.

SpaceIL got its start in the Google Lunar X Prize Competition, which promised $20 million for the first privately funded robotic spacecraft to make it to the moon.

The competition ended last year without a winner. But inspired by SpaceIL’s perseverance, the XPrize Foundation announced last week it would offer the team $1 million if Beresheet stuck the landing.

