Las Vegas AI-powered hotel-apartment complex now taking reservations

A new artificial intelligence-powered hotel and apartment complex has started taking reservations.

Bookings have opened starting July 1 for Otonomus Hotel, an off-Strip, fully AI-powered hotel.

Located at the intersection of West Russell Road and South Decatur Boulevard, the all-suite, apartment and hotel hybrid is from developer Growth Holdings. The 13-acre property has 303 units and around 1,100 beds. Visitors will be able to book one to six rooms at the property, with renting available.

Prices start at $329 for a double queen, one-bedroom residence, with a 30 percent discount currently available. Each unit comes with a full kitchen and living space, and users can add up to six rooms to their unit.

For those looking to rent, units are available to lease starting July 1, with pricing starting at $1,950 for a one bed, one bath, 872 square-foot apartment. There are also two- and three-bedroom units available.

As for the AI experience, the hotel plans to use an app called Kee to streamline and personalize the user-experience, down to what kind of coffee or towels people prefer.

On the app, users will be able to book their stay, check-in, request housekeeping, access their unit, order room service and shop the property’s retail spaces, all while the app tracks their habits to create a “unique” experience. The longer people stay, the more personalized experience they receive.

Also, on the property will be 40,000 square feet of retail, with 21,000 square feet of inline retail which will include four planned restaurants all of which will be able to order from remotely. The hotel will also include traditional amenities such as a pool, fitness and business centers.

