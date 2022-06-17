Looking for deals? Amazon’s Prime Day can help you save

Customers will be able to shop more brands and third-party sellers than last year’s Prime Day.

Boxes move down a conveyor belt during a tour of Amazon's North Las Vegas fulfillment center in December 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amazon announced their 48-hour Prime Day event for Prime Members (or for those who sign up for the 30-day Prime free trial).

The event kicks off July 12 at 3 a.m. EST and ends July 13. More brands and third-party sellers will be featured in Amazon’s Prime Day deals than last year, which was Amazon’s most successful Prime Day ever, according to an Amazon news release.

Brands like Beats, Casper, Levi’s, Sony, Bose and more will participate in the savings event.

Amazon fans don’t have to wait until July to get in on deals. Amazon Prime member offerings and early deals start June 21 (so if you’re thinking about starting that free trial, now is the time).

Starting June 21, customers can save up to 55 percent on select Amazon devices like the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Kindle Paperwhite, Fire 7 Tablet (2019 release) and more.

Fire TV smart TVs from Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer and Amazon will start at just $89.99.

If gas prices have you strapped for cash, Prime members (with credit approval) can can get 0% APR on three equal monthly payments when they spend $50 or more on eligible products.

Starting June 29, Prime members can also save 20 percent on select items from Amazon Fresh stores.

Prime members who choose to support small businesses from June 21 through July 11 will receive a chance to win prizes, like tickets to Super Bowl LVII, for every dollar spent on select small business products, according to the release.

And, in case you forget when Prime Day starts, Prime customers can ask their Alexa devices to remind them and get deal alerts and personalized recommendations.

