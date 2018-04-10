Media heavyweights at NAB foresee ‘enabling anything to be a screen’

People may begin to watch video on their home walls or windows rather than on their phones and tablets by 2025, a Nokia executive told attendees of the National Association of Broadcasting Show Monday.

Gordon Smith, president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, gives the opening keynote ahead of the National Association of Broadcasters exhibition, the NAB Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Monday, April 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Gordon Smith, president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, gives the opening keynote ahead of the National Association of Broadcasters exhibition, the NAB Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Monday, April 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Gordon Smith, president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, gives the opening keynote ahead of the National Association of Broadcasters exhibition, the NAB Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Monday, April 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

People may begin to watch video on their home walls or windows rather than on their phones and tablets by 2025, a Nokia executive told attendees of the National Association of Broadcasting Show Monday.

“The industry is on the cusp of moving away from a fixed device with a screen and really enabling anything to be a screen. There is a huge amount of demand for making anything a screen,” said Anthony Berkerley, vice president for new business development and product management.

Nokia is one of 1,700 companies presenting at the NAB Show, which runs through Thursday at the Las Vegas Convention Center and is not open to the public. About 100,000 people are expected to attend the show to learn about the latest trends in radio and video equipment, production and consumption.

Video production will continue to grow at a rapid pace, so broadcasters and media companies will need to employ artificial intelligence and machine learning to tailor content for each individual, Berkeley said.

An Intel executive said the company is working on virtual reality technology that will make it possible for an individual to sense they are with their friends at a live sporting event, when they are actually in a hotel room in another city.

“It is a long way off, but that is the vision,” Rik Dunphy, Intel’s principal visual cloud media architect, told the crowd.

The California-based chip maker said it is also developing immersive video technology that will enable an esports fan to be able to view a game from the perspective of their favorite player.

Realization of this future depends on significant investment in fifth-generation wireless systems, cloud storage and other infrastructure, Berkeley and Dunphy told the audience

Packed house

NAB Show kicked off Saturday with educations sessions on topics ranging from next generation cinema to opportunities for using blockchain technology in the media. The expo floor opened Monday morning and looked like the world’s largest electronics store with video cameras, monitors, screens and post-production sets.

Many household technology names like Intel, Cisco, Microsoft, Canon and Nikon are exhibiting at the show this week. Google and AWS, Amazon’s cloud service, also have a presence.

Visitors to Intel’s were able to watch a clip of the film “Dunkirk” in virtual reality while seated in movable chairs. Microsoft promoted its Azure cloud capabilities for use in video workflow and Skype for media production. Skype will roll out an update with overlay capabilities this summer, the company said.

DJI showed off its new drone models while Frontline Communications demonstrated its latest fleet of broadcast and specialty communications vehicles.

Attendees crowded around Canon and Nikon to see their latest video cameras and the new robots that can move those cameras steadily from still position to high-speed motion.

Many companies like Microsoft, Nikon and Panasonic offer scheduled talks and demonstrations at their booths about their equipment or software. Company representatives are also presenting at the hundreds of educational seminars on offer to attendees.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.