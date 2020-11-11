44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Science and Technology

Microplastics found in Las Vegas Wash, Lake Tahoe fuel research

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2020 - 8:15 pm
 

Researchers have found microplastics — including rayon, nylon, and polyester — in the Las Vegas Wash and Lake Tahoe, leading them to question whether clothing dryer vents are emitting microplastics into the environment.

“If we find that these clothing dryers are emitting microplastics into the environment, this will become a science-informed solution that we can use in our households to reduce the microplastics in the environment,” Monica Arienzo, an assistant research professor in the Division of Hydrologic Sciences at the Desert Research Institute, told the Review-Journal.

The institute, which conducts environmental research, held a virtual event Tuesday with three scientists, including Arienzo, to discuss the research they’re conducting. In addition to microplastics, they discussed canine odor detection, snow sciences and water resources.

In Lake Tahoe, researchers found microplastics of polypropylene, which is found in children’s toys, carpets and takeout containers; rayon, found in clothing; polycarbonate, found in CDs, DVDs and goggles; and polyethylene, found in plastic bags and water bottles.

In the Las Vegas Wash, they discovered microplastics of polypropylene, nylon, and polyester.

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles often found in the deep ocean and polar environments, according to Arienzo.

After their discoveries, Arienzo, along with eight institute volunteers, decided to conduct a new experiment.

The group placed mesh, which Arienzo described as a “lint catcher,” on the outside of a house and over a clothing dryer’s vent for a month to see what kind of material the mesh would catch.

Arienzo said they’re still in the process of analyzing the samples.

Researchers at the institute began their study on microplastics in 2019 and plan to continue their research for two more years.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested in daughters’ deaths: Organs ‘worth a lot of money’
Woman arrested in daughters’ deaths: Organs ‘worth a lot of money’
2
Sisolak won’t close economy but warns next 2 weeks crucial in COVID fight
Sisolak won’t close economy but warns next 2 weeks crucial in COVID fight
3
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
4
Public asked to help find girl, 15, missing since Thursday
Public asked to help find girl, 15, missing since Thursday
5
CARTOON: All wet?
CARTOON: All wet?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Aug. 13, 1965 photo provided by the San Diego Air and Space Museum, technicians work on ...
Rocket from failed moon-landing mission returning to Earth
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

As the object gets closer, astronomers should be able to better chart its orbit and determine how much it’s pushed around by the radiation and thermal effects of sunlight.

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
Updated CDC guidelines say COVID-19 can be transmitted beyond 6 feet
By Mike Stobbe The Associated PRess

The top U.S. public health agency said Monday that the coronavirus can spread more than 6 feet through the air, especially in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials maintained that such spread is uncommon and current social distancing guidelines still make sense.