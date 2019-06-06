96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Science and Technology

Mighty Jupiter, 4 of its 79 moons, visible with just binoculars

By Dennis Rudner Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2019 - 8:53 pm
 

Usually, it’s best to avoid a gassy giant, but not on June 10.

Grab a pair of binoculars, head outside and focus on Jupiter, which will be visible all night, NASA said.

The largest planet in our solar system — it’s so gigantic it could swallow 1,300 Earths, will rise at dusk and be a “brilliant jewel” to the naked eye. With binoculars or a small telescope, the gas giant will look even more fantastic, NASA said.

And if that wasn’t enough, four of Jupiter’s largest moons — it has 79 — will be visible. Banded clouds that circle the planet also might be visible.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has provided stunning images of Jupiter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST