Science and Technology

Strong California wind scuttles SpaceX launch of satellite

The Associated Press
February 21, 2018 - 7:14 am
 

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — SpaceX has postponed a satellite launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The company called off Wednesday’s predawn launch due to strong upper-level winds.

Liftoff of Spain’s PAZ radar-imaging satellite is rescheduled for 6:17 a.m. Thursday.

The timing of the launch has created expectations of a repeat of the light show caused by a December launch that was visible for hundreds of miles and set off a storm of social media postings.

However, weather conditions this week are much less clear as clouds stream across Southern California ahead of a trough of low pressure that may bring rain.

 

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Science and Technology Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like