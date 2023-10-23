UNR designated as ‘Tech Hub’ by Biden administration

Gov. Joe Lombardo said in the statement the Tech Hub at UNR and its partnerships will be an essential part in strengthening Nevada’s economy.

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on the economy, from the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. From left, Biden, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and National Economic Council director Lael Brainard. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

FILE - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo listens during a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing in America Cabinet," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra looks on at left. The Commerce Department on Friday, May 12, 2023, is launching the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in grants to become “tech hubs.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

University of Nevada, Reno

President Joe Biden and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Monday announced the designation of 31 “Tech Hubs” across the country, including one at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Nevada Lithium Batteries and Other Electric Vehicle Material Loop led by UNR aims to build a globally competitive lithium lifecycle operation that spans the extraction process to the manufacturing and the recycling process of lithium batteries, which are used in electric vehicles.

Biden’s designation will give UNR’s Tech Hub additional funding opportunities and resources, as well as a public-private partnership with entities throughout Nevada. The hubs will bring together private industry, state and local governments, higher education institutions and others to compete for up to $75 million in grants for further development, according to the White House.

The Tech Hubs program, created through the CHIPS and Science Act signed in 2022, focuses on industries including semiconductors, biotechnology, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence, and it is part of Biden’s “Bidenomics” agenda to grow the economy, create jobs and increase domestic manufacturing.

“I truly believe this country is about to take off,” Biden said Monday during an event. “Because for the first time in a long time, we’re investing in America, and we’re investing in American people. We’re investing in our future.”

Democratic Nevada Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto said UNR’s selection for the program serves as a recognition that Nevada has the assets, resources and capacity to become a global leader in lithium batteries and electric vehicle creation.

“Northern Nevada is uniquely positioned to help power our nation’s clean energy future through battery and electric vehicle innovation,” Rosen said in a statement.

The Silver State, known for its rich history in mining, is home to a couple different lithium mines, including Thacker Pass, a new mine on top of one the country’s largest lithium deposits. After a long fight from local ranchers, environmentalists and Native American tribes that say the area is sacred, the mine got the green light to move forward at the beginning of the year.

Gov. Joe Lombardo said in the statement the Tech Hub at UNR and its partnerships will be an essential part in strengthening Nevada’s economy and will develop the next generation of the state’s workforce. The program establishes Northern Nevada as a national leader in the development of lithium battery and electric vehicles technology, he said.

“The University of Nevada, Reno takes great pride in our workforce development efforts that strengthen the economic bonds across public, private and non-profit sectors,” said Brian Sandoval, president of the University of Nevada, Reno, in a statement.

