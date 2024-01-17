What’s high-tech about this rental car? It’s delivered by remote control

A German company is offering a car rental service in downtown Las Vegas where the car is driven to the customer using remove driving technology.

A Vay vehicle drives down Las Vegas Boulevard near the Las Vegas Boulevard Gateway Arches. (Vay)

A Vay vehicle parks next to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Vay)

This screenshot from an undated video shows a car from the remote driving service Vay arriving at the Great Greek restaurant on Main Street in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas. (Vay)

Lots of people have played with toy cars and trucks driven by remote control. Now a German company hopes to take that to the next level by incorporating remote control into a car rental service.

Berlin-based Vay has launched a “commercial driverless mobility service” in the area around the Arts District and UNLV.

Users rent a car through the Vay app, and the vehicle is delivered with the help of a remote driver located in the company’s teledrive center. The customer then drives the car normally.

If the customer wants to make a stop to run errands, that can be arranged through the Vay app.

The company charges 30 cents per minute when driving and 3 cents a minute for stopovers.

When the customer is finished with the vehicle, Vay drives it remotely to the next user or back to the company.

“After five years of developing our technology, we are bringing our vision to life in Las Vegas,” Vay co-founder and CEO Thomas von der Ohe said in a press release. “Our convenient, affordable and sustainable door-to-door mobility service aims to free cities from parked cars and make them more liveable and greener.”

In July, the company announced that it had opened an office in the Arts District would use Las Vegas as a launching pad for its U.S. operations.

Vay is not the first company to test autonomous driving technology in Las Vegas. Cruise, a company backed by General Motors, announced in September that it would start testing autonomous vehicles supervised by humans in Clark County. (The company halted truly driverless operations nationwide in October.)

The Las Vegas-based startup Halo.Car launched a service in July in which customers rent remote-driven cars for use in the downtown area. And in June the Amazon subsidiary Zoox started offering fully autonomous robotaxis in the southwest valley.

