What’s that? Holographic images float along the Strip in 3D truck

Mike Foland of FLO Advertising enjoys people gawking at his 3D holographic truck images because nobody seems to know exactly what they are.

The world’s first three-dimensional holographic truck is now in Las Vegas. (FLO Advertising)

You’ve seen those billboard trucks that cruise the Strip with advertisements for pedestrians and motorists to see.

The next generation of mobile billboards arrived in Las Vegas Tuesday — the world’s first three-dimensional holographic truck.

Developed through a partnership of Hypervisn, award-winning pioneers in 3D holographic technology, and Firefly, a global leader in mobility-based out-of-home media, Las Vegas-based FLO Advertising debuted the new technology along Las Vegas Boulevard and will show its imagery Thursday and Friday nights.

Mike Foland, CEO of FLO Advertising, said his phone has been ringing nonstop since the debut of Texas-based bitcoin company TEXITcoin being the first advertiser to use the unusual new technology.

Foland said Las Vegas was the perfect place to unveil the technology, during Bitcoin 2025, a conference and trade show involving cryptocurrency at The Venetian this week.

“You can tell people can’t figure out what it is and they just sit and stare at it,” Foland said in a telephone interview. “I’ve been in this business since 2018 and I’ve got the largest billboard trucks in the world. They’re big three-sided digital trucks so they’re very impressive and it’s always nice to see people’s reactions when they look at them.

“(With the digital trucks) they look at them once or twice, but with this thing, the 3D truck, they stop dead in their tracks. And they stare at it, and they pull their phones out, and they try and figure it out. It’s very rewarding to see people as responsive as I thought they would be,” he said.

The imagery in the 3D truck appears to float within a box as it moves along the street.

Foland said he negotiates contracts individually, so there’s no set advertising rate for the holographic truck.

