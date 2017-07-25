ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Science and Technology

Wisconsin retail tech company offers to microchip its staff

The Associated Press
July 25, 2017 - 9:55 am
 

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the hand.

Three Square Market, also known as 32M, says it expects about 50 employees to take advantage of the technology. The chips are the size of a grain of rice and will be implanted underneath the skin between the thumb and forefinger.

32M provides technology for the self-serve break room market. CEO Todd Westby says in a statement that he expects the chip technology to eventually be used in air travel, public transit and retail.

The River Falls-based company is partnering with BioHax International, of Sweden, which according to Three Square Market already has chipped many of its employees.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Science and Technology Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like