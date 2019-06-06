You can see Jupiter and 4 of its moons with just binoculars

Grab a pair of binoculars, head outside and focus on Jupiter, which will be visible all night on Monday.

Jupiter's stormy southern hemisphere as viewed by NASA's Juno spacecraft, released March 22, 2019. The image was produced using color views of images taken as Juno passed between 16,700 and 59,300 miles above Jupiter's cloud tops. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill)

Usually, it’s best to avoid a gassy giant, but not on Monday.

Grab a pair of binoculars, head outside and focus on Jupiter, which will be visible all night, NASA said.

What's Up for June? 🔭 Jupiter is up all night, while Mercury and Mars decide to get close, and the Moon reveals its tilted orbit. Downloadable video and transcript available at https://t.co/tPYUwcimlm pic.twitter.com/lPw2pIEyZ0 — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) June 3, 2019

The largest planet in our solar system — it’s so gigantic it could swallow 1,300 Earths — will rise at dusk and be a “brilliant jewel” to the naked eye. With binoculars or a small telescope, the gas giant will look even more fantastic, NASA said.

And if that wasn’t enough, four of Jupiter’s largest moons — it has 79 — will be visible. Banded clouds that circle the planet also might be visible.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has provided stunning images of Jupiter.