You can see Jupiter and 4 of its moons with just binoculars
Grab a pair of binoculars, head outside and focus on Jupiter, which will be visible all night on Monday.
Usually, it’s best to avoid a gassy giant, but not on Monday.
Grab a pair of binoculars, head outside and focus on Jupiter, which will be visible all night, NASA said.
What's Up for June? 🔭 Jupiter is up all night, while Mercury and Mars decide to get close, and the Moon reveals its tilted orbit. Downloadable video and transcript available at https://t.co/tPYUwcimlm pic.twitter.com/lPw2pIEyZ0
— NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) June 3, 2019
The largest planet in our solar system — it’s so gigantic it could swallow 1,300 Earths — will rise at dusk and be a “brilliant jewel” to the naked eye. With binoculars or a small telescope, the gas giant will look even more fantastic, NASA said.
And if that wasn’t enough, four of Jupiter’s largest moons — it has 79 — will be visible. Banded clouds that circle the planet also might be visible.
NASA’s Juno spacecraft has provided stunning images of Jupiter.