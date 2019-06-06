103°F
You can see Jupiter and 4 of its moons with just binoculars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2019 - 8:53 pm
 
Updated June 6, 2019 - 4:58 pm

Usually, it’s best to avoid a gassy giant, but not on Monday.

Grab a pair of binoculars, head outside and focus on Jupiter, which will be visible all night, NASA said.

The largest planet in our solar system — it’s so gigantic it could swallow 1,300 Earths — will rise at dusk and be a “brilliant jewel” to the naked eye. With binoculars or a small telescope, the gas giant will look even more fantastic, NASA said.

And if that wasn’t enough, four of Jupiter’s largest moons — it has 79 — will be visible. Banded clouds that circle the planet also might be visible.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has provided stunning images of Jupiter.

