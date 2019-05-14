‘Zombie’ cells may play vital role in aging process

Scientists are finding evidence that so-called zombie cells play a big role in aging and the health woes that come along with it.

This April 2019 microscope photo provided by the Niedernhofer Lab of the Institute on the Biology of Aging and Metabolism at the University of Minnesota shows shows two senescent human fibroblast cells, above, next to normal ones in Minneapolis, Minn. "Zombie" cells start out normal but then encounter a stress, like damage to their DNA or viral infection. At that point, a cell can choose to die or become a zombie, which means they stop going through their normal cycle of activities. The problem is that they then start secreting substances that can harm nearby normal cells. (Matthew Yousefzadeh, Mariah Witt/University of Minnesota via AP)

This April 2019 microscope photo provided by the Niedernhofer Lab of the Institute on the Biology of Aging and Metabolism at the University of Minnesota shows senescent human fibroblast cells in Minneapolis, Minn. "Zombie" cells start out normal but then encounter a stress, like damage to their DNA or viral infection. At that point, a cell can choose to die or become a zombie, which means they stop going through their normal cycle of activities. The problem is that they then start secreting substances that can harm nearby normal cells. (Matthew Yousefzadeh, Mariah Witt/University of Minnesota via AP)

Animal studies suggest that killing these cells can treat a wide variety of conditions like cataracts, osteoporosis, Alzheimer’s disease and age-related loss of muscle. And a recent study in people suggests it may also help with a fatal lung condition.

Zombie cells start out as normal cells of the body. But then they encounter a problem like DNA damage. Instead of dying, they enter sort of a state of suspended animation. But they also pump out substances that harm cells around them.

Researchers have found drugs that attack zombie cells, but say that more research is needed before they can be used routinely.