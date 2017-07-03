Search to resume for missing swimmer in Colorado River

Authorities searched for a man who went underwater while swimming in the Colorado River in Laughlin about midnight Monday.

The Colorado River (Jason Bean /Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Authorities are searching for a man who went underwater overnight while swimming in the Colorado River near Laughlin.

Bullhead City Fire Department searched the river near a Laughlin casino about midnight Monday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

“The male reportedly struggled, yelled for help, then went under the water,” Gordon said.

Crews ended a search overnight but planned to resume later in the day, according to Bullhead City emergency dispatch.

Clark County Fire Department also responded, records show. The Fire Department couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.