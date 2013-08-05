News

Second auction for Nevada recluse’s gold fortune

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 5, 2013 - 1:37 pm
 

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The final treasures of a quiet man who collected a fortune in gold coins will be auctioned off Tuesday in Nevada.

The body of Walter Samaszko Jr. was found in his Carson City home in June 2012. After his death, a cleaning crew hired to tidy his modest home came upon a stunning discovery — boxes and boxes full of gold coins and bullion collected over an unassuming lifetime.

The fortune, after taxes, will go to Samaszko’s only surviving cousin, a substitute teacher in California.

The first batch, mostly bullion, was sold at auction in February for $3.5 million. Tuesday’s auction at the Carson City courthouse includes more than 2,600 coins to be sold in six lots.

Carson City Clerk-Recorder Alan Glover says five bidders are expected to participate.

