LOS ANGELES — Len Lesser, the veteran character actor best known for his scene-stealing role as Uncle Leo on "Seinfeld," died Wednesday. He was 88. Lesser’s family said in a statement that he died in Burbank, Calif., from cancer-related pneumonia.
‘Seinfeld’ actor who played Uncle Leo dies at 88
February 17, 2011 - 8:49 am