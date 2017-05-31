Semitrailer runs over, kills woman in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal accident that involved a semitrailer and a pedestrian on Tuesday night at a Walgreens at 1180 E. Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal accident that involved a semitrailer and a pedestrian on Tuesday night at a Walgreens at 1180 E. Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal accident that involved a semitrailer and a pedestrian on Tuesday night at a Walgreens at 1180 E. Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal accident that involved a semitrailer and a pedestrian on Tuesday night at a Walgreens at 1180 E. Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman died after she was ran over by a semitrailer Tuesday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident at the Walgreens located at 1180 E. Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway, Lt. David Gordon said.

The semi was pulling into the business parking lot about 11:45 p.m., Gordon said, when it ran over the woman, who was on the sidewalk.

She died at a local hospital.

Gordon said there were no related road closures.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

1180 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, Nevada