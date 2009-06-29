She calls them as she sees them

3630489

The image remains indelible.

November 6, 1993. The outdoor arena at Caesars Palace.

Patricia Morse Jarman is ringside, judging the rematch of the Evander Holyfield-Riddick Bowe heavyweight title fight. It’s the seventh round and she has Bowe clearly ahead on her scorecard.

Suddenly, an intruder comes crashing down from the sky, interrupting the fight. Like the thousands in the venue and millions watching on television, Morse Jarman is flabbergasted by what she sees.

"I see this thing fluttering, and I don’t know what it is," she said, replaying the night in her mind. "I see Bowe backing up and looking into the sky, and I’m asking myself, ‘Why is he doing this?’ Suddenly, this fool is caught in the ropes."

That "fool" was James Miller, aka "Fan Man," who parachuted into the ring and disrupted the fight.

It took 23 minutes to sort out the ensuing chaos before the fight continued with Holyfield eventually winning a majority decision. For Morse Jarman, who has been a judge in Nevada since 1984 and has worked thousands of fights, nothing will top Nov. 6, 1993, when it comes to the bizarre.

"After that, nothing surprised me," she said.

One of four women currently working as judges in the state — Adalaide Byrd, C.J. Ross and Lisa Giampa are the others — Morse Jarman, 59, said being a woman doesn’t make a difference when it comes to doing her job.

"The bottom line is you’re sitting there, you see what you see, and you call it as you see it," she said. "You have to stick to your convictions."

Morse Jarman said she’s looking for three things specifically when she’s in her judge’s seat.

"I’m looking for effective aggressiveness, ring generalship and punching power," she said. "You want to give credit to the fighter who is throwing and landing the more effective punches. At the same time, defense counts, too. The fighter who does a good job of not allowing himself to get hit gets credit for that.

"But I’m totally impartial. I don’t read the newspapers or watch television before a fight I’m working. I’m focusing just on what I see in the ring. I don’t want anything else to influence me."

A former television reporter and head of the Nevada Consumer Affairs Commission, Morse Jarman originally wanted to be a boxing analyst, not a judge. But while she never made it to HBO or Showtime, she has been ringside for more than 100 world title fights.

"I’ve been able to travel all over the world and meet some great people because of boxing," she said. "For a little girl from Newark, N.J., that’s pretty good."