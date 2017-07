A resident of northwest Arizona died after a Saturday motorcycle accident in Mohave Valley.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office vehicle (Dave Hawkins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mohave County sheriff’s office said 58-year-old Robert Taghon of Golden Valley may have suffered a medical episode before crashing his motorcycle on Boundary Cone road just after 4 p.m.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Trish Carter said Taghon was pronounced dead at the scene and that an autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner.