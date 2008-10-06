Simpson planned acquittal party

O .J. Simpson was so confident that he was going to beat the rap again that he had an acquittal party planned, it was learned.

Simpson associate Thomas Riccio, after an in-studio interview Friday with radio talk-show host Anthony Crivello and retired Las Vegas police detective Phil Ramos, invited them to join O.J.’s entourage at an undisclosed location.

“That’s how certain he was,” Crivello said during an interview on Saturday, a day after Simpson and co-defendant Clarence “C.J.” Stewart were found guilty on all counts, including armed robbery and kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

“He’s been predicting a hung jury,” said Ramos, who attended the trial and provided expert commentary on Crivello’s show, “The Sicilians” on Fox Sports Radio KBAD-AM, 920.

“The first thing that popped into my head,” Ramos said, “was Sandy Murphy.” He was referring to Murphy’s overconfidence the day the jury began deliberating in 2000 when she and Rick Tabish were accused of killing casino operator Ted Binion in 1998.

While getting ready to return to jail, Murphy called out to her attorney John Momot, “See you at Piero’s tonight, John,” a reference to her favorite restaurant.

She had to eat her words when the jury came back several days later with guilty verdicts for her and Tabish, her lover. They were convicted of killing Binion in 1998. Three and a half years later, the Nevada Supreme Court overturned her and Tabish’s convictions for murder.

Riccio had arranged Simpson’s meeting that led to the September 2007 holdup of two memorabilia dealers at Palace Station.

CHER MYSTERY DEEPENS

Cher canceled two more shows this weekend at Caesars Palace, which identified her health issue as asthma-related bronchitis.

That raised eyebrows for several reasons.

Cher’s publicist, Liz Rosenberg, told a reporter last week that Cher is suffering from a condition called “Vegas throat.” That after Caesars Palace spent millions on a giant humidifier designed to protect Celine Dion‘s voice from the dry desert air in The Colosseum.

Adding to the mystery: Cher was spotted at Neil Diamond‘s concert on Thursday night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, according to a Website.

Cher had six cancellations in less than a month. The Saturday and Sunday cancellations ended her 2008 engagement.

“Cher looks forward to her return to The Colosseum early next year with performances to be announced soon,” Caesars Palace said in the release.

Rosenberg denied reports that Cher’s problems were related to rumored chronic abdominal issues.

There has been speculation that her problems are related to a recent breakup with former Hell’s Angel Tim Medvetz.

THE SCENE AND HEARD

Los Angeles interior decorator Faye Resnick was in Las Vegas on Friday, the 13th anniversary of the day Simpson was acquitted in the killing of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson, one of Resnick’s best friends. Through a local intermediary, Resnick was asked to comment on Simpson’s conviction, but she declined. She was in town to celebrate the 25th birthday of Nicky Hilton, her goddaughter.

SIGHTINGS

Former UFC champ Chuck Liddell, on the sidelines at the Nebraska-Missouri game on Saturday. Liddell was wearing a Cornhuskers red jersey and he told a TV sideline reporter that he owned bars in Lincoln … Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, dining with Steve and Elaine Wynn, and Hollywood director Brett Ratner in a private cabana at Bartolotta Ristorante di Mare (Wynn) on Friday night.

THE PUNCH LINE

“(Sarah) Palin mentioned bombing Iran, Pakistan, and Tina Fey.” — From David Letterman‘s “Top Ten Surprises in the Vice Presidential Debate”

