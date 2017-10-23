Sky Combat Ace plane crashes in Southern California, killing 2

Federal authorities are still investigating a similar crash on April 30, 2016, involving the same type of stunt plane after takeoff from Henderson.

The Sky Combat Ace (SCA) building located near the Henderson Executive Airport in Henderson is shown on Friday, May 6, 2016. Jacob Kepler/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Two planes are seen at Sky Combat Ace. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The entrance to Sky Combat Ace's office near Henderson Executive Airport shows the company's logo on Friday, May 6, 2016. (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a Southern California crash that killed two people in a small stunt plane owned by Sky Combat Ace, a company that offers rides to thrill-seeking passengers at Henderson Executive Airport and in San Diego County.

The instructor-pilot and a passenger died when an EXTRA EA 300 plane crashed after taking off Saturday afternoon from Gillespie Field in El Cajon, California, according to news reports.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the April 30, 2016, crash near Jean of the same type of two-seat, single-engine aircraft owned by Sky Combat Ace, killing a passenger and an instructor-pilot. A preliminary report did not mention a probable cause for the crash.

The FAA said that same plane was involved two years ago in a dangerous maneuver over the Colorado River south of Hoover Dam.

Records obtained last year by the Review-Journal show there were two close-call incidents in which pilots and passengers narrowly escaped injuries. And, numerous complaints were filed with the FAA about Sky Combat Ace’s flights over Southern Nevada.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.