Sloan Canyon treasures beckon but lack of access hurts

More than a decade has passed since Congress turned Sloan Canyon into a national conservation area, but the swath of rugged desert and ancient rock art at the southern edge of Henderson remains little known and hard to reach.

Rock art decorates a hillside at Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area south of Henderson. More than a decade after its creation, the federal preserve remains relatively obscure and hard to reach.

Petroglyphs are seen March 1 at the appropriately named Petroglyph Canyon in the Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area. Researchers have cataloged about 1,700 different symbols etched in the volcanic rock in the canyon.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management finalized plans in 2006 for a paved entry road and visitor center a short hike from the largest of the petroglyph galleries. So far, though, neither has been built, and no one can say for sure when they might be, despite ample money to pay for them.

Instead, the 48,438-acre federal site is home to a few dozen miles of hiking trails, a pair of information kiosks and not much else.

To get there, the BLM directs visitors down 4 miles of rutted and rocky powerline road only suitable for high-clearance, four-wheel drive vehicles. No restrooms or water are at the end of the road.

Valley resident John Hiatt is an avid hiker and longtime conservationist who visits the area a few times a year.

He said designating Sloan Canyon was an important step toward protecting it, but not much has been done since then.

“It’s sort of languishing out there, and the BLM hasn’t put a whole lot into it,” Hiatt said.

Like a lot of things, the delay in development can be traced to the housing collapse and economic slowdown in Southern Nevada.

The rush to protect Sloan Canyon was spurred in large part by explosive growth in Henderson, but the boom went bust before the city filled in at the edge of the conservation area.

Now the two are separated by a rough transition zone neither the BLM nor Henderson seems eager to develop.

Robbie McAboy, assistant field manager for Red Rock and Sloan canyons, said the bureau could put in the entrance road and small visitor center tomorrow, but there would be nothing to connect it to at the park boundary.

“It really wouldn’t serve the intended purpose if the public can’t easily access it,” she said.

Henderson officials, meanwhile, are in no hurry to extend its infrastructure farther south until there are people living there to use it.

“To extend roads just to provide access to the conservation area isn’t necessarily the best use of our budget right now,” Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said. “Funding is tight for everyone.”

HIDDEN IN THE ROCKS

Centuries ago, American Indian hunters stalked bighorn sheep and carved messages on the cliffs and monsoon watering holes of the north McCullough Range.

In one narrow fold alone — appropriately named Petroglyph Canyon — researchers have cataloged about 1,700 different symbols etched in the volcanic rock.

The conservation area was created in 2002 and seeded a year later with $63 million from the sale of 480 acres of federal land at the southern edge of Henderson.

Today, that property is part of the Anthem master-planned development, and the fund for Sloan Canyon has grown to roughly $64 million.

Despite appearances to the contrary, bureau officials insist plenty of work has been done over the past decade, including the drafting of several large planning documents, completion of numerous surveys and studies, and the installation of informational kiosks at the two main entry points.

McAboy said more than $9 million has been spent on Sloan Canyon since it was designated. The largest share, roughly $1.5 million, has gone to planning and constructing about 15 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, with another 29 miles still to come.

The city of Henderson has contributed two more trails totaling 14 miles across the northern end of the conservation area. The newest of the two, the 6-mile McCullough Hills Trail, just opened Saturday.

On a recent morning, valley resident Becky Guynn walked to Petroglyph Canyon from Esslemont Park in Anthem. The roughly 3-mile trek required her to pick out her own route between Henderson and the boundary of the conservation area.

If not for the reporter and photographer she bumped into, she would have had the place all to herself.

Pointing to a spot on the rocks where a modern visitor scratched a name and some dates, Guynn said improved access would probably just mean more trash and graffiti.

Tranquility is what makes Sloan Canyon attractive, she said. If she wants to go hike someplace with a lot of people around, she will go to Red Rock Canyon.

ROUGH ROAD AHEAD

Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area draws about 28,000 visitors a year, according to estimates from the bureau. A study now under way using counting devices on trails is expected to produce a more accurate figure.

McAboy thinks the real number is almost certainly higher. Awareness and interest in the area is “growing a lot,” she said.

The BLM is trying to help with that. Last year, the agency expanded and updated its website for the conservation area, and a video tour will soon make its debut on YouTube.

The bureau also hosts interpretive hikes and educational programs in the area.

Even so, McAboy said, “Sloan is still that hidden jewel for Southern Nevada.”

Eventually, that could change, but officials from the bureau and Henderson concede it might take years.

The city is still holding 700 acres of vacant land it plans to one day use as a buffer and future gateway to Sloan Canyon. The property lies just south of Inspirada, a slowly advancing development covering almost 2,000 acres south of the Henderson Executive Airport.

Richards said market forces will ultimately decide when something is done with the land.

“Honestly, we’re not going to develop that area until Inspirada is more built out,” she said.

Some visitors are taking matters into their own hands. Rather than chance the BLM’s tooth-rattling route to Sloan Canyon, people are finding their own way there using the maze of smoother, shorter dirt tracks extending south and west from Henderson.

As far as Hiatt is concerned, it doesn’t make much sense to improve the road and increase access if the BLM lacks the resources to “provide any real protection” to the place.

He said the bureau has produced a good plan for managing the area, but important parts of it have yet to be implemented, including restricting access to Petroglyph Canyon to guided tours only on weekends and holidays.

Right now, Hiatt said, Sloan Canyon’s isolation and relative obscurity might be its greatest defenses.

One important change was made when the conservation area was established: The entire expanse — almost 76 square miles — was closed to off-road vehicles and target shooting.

The move drew some criticism from shooters and off-road enthusiasts, but it’s easy to see what spurred the action. The desert east of Las Vegas Boulevard and south of the Sloan exit on Interstate 15 is littered with illegal dump sites, tracks from off-road vehicles, spent shotgun shells and the remnants of bonfires.

Bureau officials insist Sloan Canyon was never meant to be another Red Rock. The idea all along was to maintain the primitive character of the area.

“We want Sloan to remain as natural as possible while providing recreational opportunities to the public,” McAboy said.

Yes, it’s hard to get to, but solitude is rarely easy to come by, especially so close to a large urban area.

“You sit on a cliff, and it feels like you’re a hundred miles from anywhere. Then you turn around and — hello! — there’s the city,” McAboy said. “It’s jaw-dropping.”

For the time being, so is the road.

Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350.