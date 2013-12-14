Small plane makes emergency landing in Henderson

Two men escaped major injuries Friday night after their white Cessna 150 made an emergency landing near the Fiesta Henderson on a flight out of Phoenix, authorities said.

A Cessna 150, similar to the one shown in this file photo, made an emergency landing near the Henderson Fiesta Casino on Friday night. (Courtesy)

Henderson police were at the scene of the crash, which occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. and is believed to have happened after the plane lost power, said Henderson battalion chief Doug Koopman who was on scene in the aftermath.

“Initial reports were that they lost power, then clipped a fence, and belly landed,” Koopman said.

One of the occupants suffered minor facial lacerations and was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, said Chris Jones, a spokesman for the Clark County Department of Aviation. The second occupant was not injured.

The crash happened near a construction site north of Lake Mead Boulevard, at the Base Management Industrial Complex, Koopman said.

