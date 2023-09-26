79°F
Southbound Interstate 11 lanes reopen near Hoover Dam

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 9:31 pm
 
Updated September 25, 2023 - 10:23 pm
Interstate 11 near the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The southbound Interstate 11 lanes were closed and then reopened Monday night near the Hoover Dam, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The RTC posted on X that the southbound lanes had been closed just before 9 p.m. At 9:40 p.m., the RTC posted that the southbound lanes had reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

