94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
News

‘Storm Area 51’ event in Hiko selling tickets for $51

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2019 - 11:00 am
 

You may not be able to “see them aliens” from Hiko, but you can at least hear all about them.

Tickets for the Storm Area 51 Basecamp Experience, featuring ufologists and other speakers Sept. 20 and 21, are on sale at Ticketmaster.

The festival, at the Alien Research Center along the Extraterrestrial Highway on the way to Area 51, is scheduled to include live music, art installations and stargazing opportunities.

Filmmaker Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell will speak as well as screen his documentary “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers.”

Richard “Dick” Marcinko, the first commanding officer of SEAL Team Six, will discuss a UFO sighting during a covert mission.

According to the festival’s website, admission fees will help cover the costs of such necessities as security, emergency personnel, restrooms, water and Wi-Fi.

Tickets, priced at $51, include parking, two bottles of water, a $10 voucher to use at the food trucks and a commemorative lanyard. Tickets purchased in advance also will come with a poster.

A limited number of tent sites, RV parking spots and glamping experiences are available.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Presidential candidate and former congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks with the media outside the W ...
Walmart to rebuild interior, reopen El Paso store after mass shooting
By Cedar Attanasio and Jill Bleed The Associated Press

Walmart plans to reopen the El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting this month, the retail giant said Thursday, but the entire interior of the building will first be rebuilt.

Misty Dotson hugs her son's at their home Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Murray, Utah. Dotson is a ...
Planned Parenthood looks for funding after leaving federal program
By Lindsay Whitehurst and David Crary The Associated Press

Planned Parenthood clinics are charging new fees and warning of more unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases after its decision to quit a $260 million federal family planning program.

President Donald Trump speak at the American Veterans (AMVETS) 75th National Convention in Loui ...
Trump’s approval remains weak despite economy, poll shows
By Steve Peoples and Hannah Fingerhut The Associated Press

A new poll released Thursday by finds some support for President Donald Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy but gives him weak marks on other major issues.

A protestor holds a sign reading "God bless Hong Kong" during a demonstration by stud ...
Hong Kong students plan 2-week class boycott for protest demands
By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

University student leaders said Thursday they’ll call for a boycott of the start of classes to pressure the government to respond to the protest movement gripping the city since June.

In a Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., s ...
Sanders’ $16T climate plan builds on Green New Deal
By Juana Summers The Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has released a $16.3 trillion climate plan that builds on the Green New Deal and calls for the U.S. to move to renewable energy across the economy by 2050.

Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)
Epstein may have ‘manipulated’ the system from beyond the grave
By Curt Anderson The Associated Press

The will that Jeffrey Epstein signed two days before his jailhouse suicide puts more than $577 million in assets into a trust fund that could make it more difficult for his accusers to collect damages