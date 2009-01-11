Suspect agrees to extradition to face two murder charges

A man accused of killing his wife and a handyman in Las Vegas to collect more than $400,000 in insurance benefits has agreed to be returned to Nevada from Utah, where he was arrested.

3255276

A man accused of killing his wife and a handyman in Las Vegas to collect more than $400,000 in insurance benefits has agreed to be returned to Nevada from Utah, where he was arrested.

Thomas William Randolph, 53, signed an extradition waiver Friday during a court appearance in Utah, said Nancy Volmer, a Utah state court spokeswoman.

Randolph was arrested Thursday in Clearfield, Utah. It’s the same city where he was accused of killing his then-wife, Becky Randolph, about 20 years ago. Randolph was acquitted in that case in 1989.

On Friday, Randolph went before Judge Rodney Page at the courthouse in Farmington, Utah. Page was the same judge who presided over Randolph’s trial in the 1980s.

“Hi, Judge Page. Nice to see you,” Randolph was quoted as saying Friday in the Deseret News. “I’m sorry, I didn’t send you a Christmas card again.”

It’s not known exactly when Randolph will return to Nevada.

A Clark County grand jury this week indicted Randolph on two counts of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, and burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon.

He is accused of orchestrating the killing of his 57-year-old wife, Sharon Clausse Randolph, and then killing 38-year-old Michael James Miller, whom he is suspected of hiring to kill his wife.

After the slaying, Randolph told police that his wife was slain by an intruder.

“I’ve got this to say,” Randolph told the judge, according to the Deseret News. “This is the same (expletive) coming back from Davis County, and it’s going to have the same result.”

Contact reporter David Kihara at dkihara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039.