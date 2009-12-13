Suspect arrested in slaying Las Vegas police call drug related

A Las Vegas man has been arrested in a slaying near state Route 157 and U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday.

Rene Zambadajimenez, 26, was arrested and booked on murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon charges in the shooting death of Ulises Mendez-Rodriguez, 37, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Zambadajimenez and his brother-in-law, Edmundo, were riding in Mendez-Rodriguez’s vehicle about 6 p.m. when Zambadajimenez asked Mendez-Rodriguez to pull over, an arrest report states.

Zambadajimenez then took a 12-gauge shotgun and shot Mendez-Rodriguez at least five times before fleeing in the vehicle, leaving the victim for dead on the side of the road, the report states.

Mendez-Rodriguez was able to flag down another vehicle with a flashlight, and the driver called 911.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center, where he named Zambadajimenez as the man who shot him, police said.

Mendez-Rodriguez was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police executed a search warrant Wednesday night on Zambadajimenez’s apartment, where they discovered a shotgun and a backpack belonging to Mendez-Rodriguez.

Zambadajimenez was arrested Thursday. In an interview, police said he admitted to killing the victim, the report states.

About $200 was taken in the robbery, said police, who suspect the motives were related to drugs.

"It was a fairly typical narcotic-related dope rip-off," said homicide Lt. Lew Roberts. "It wasn’t like he (the victim) was completely innocent."

