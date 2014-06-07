Suspect in 1997 northwestern Arizona death turns himself in

A man drove from North Carolina to Arizona to turn himself in for a homicide he committed in 1997, according to Bullhead City, Ariz., police.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A man drove from North Carolina to Arizona to turn himself in for a homicide he committed in 1997, according to Bullhead City police.

Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Matthew Gibson, 54, stopped in the northeastern Arizona community of Winslow where he turned himself in at the Police Department on Thursday.

Fromelt said Bullhead City police detectives traveled to Winslow where Gibson provided information consistent with the July 1997 death of Barbara Brown, 38. The body of the 38-year-old Kingman woman who died of blunt force trauma and multiple skull fractures was found in bushes near the Colorado River.

Gibson was being held in the Navajo County jail in Holbrook, awaiting extradition to Mohave County.

Police withheld further details of the case as they continued their investigation.