Texas stabbing victims get apology from suspect’s parents

A man is arrested after a fatal stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 1, 2017. (Ray Arredondo via AP)

Kendrex J. White. (Austin Police Department via AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas — The parents of a young man suspected of stabbing four students at the University of Texas are apologizing for his actions and say his behavior turned erratic following a car accident weeks before the Austin campus attack.

Kenneth and Shantina White told KVUE-TV and the Austin American-Statesman that it was “frightful” to see their son’s behavior and that they had sought psychiatric care for him.

Twenty-one-year-old Kendrex White was charged with drunken driving following the accident and his parents wonder whether a head injury may have contributed to the change in his demeanor.

Authorities say Kendrex White fatally stabbed one person and injured three others May 1 before police disarmed him. He is charged with murder.

Police said the day after the stabbings that White suffered from mental health troubles.