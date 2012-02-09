The many benefits of bird watching

Bird watching is quickly becoming one of America’s most popular hobbies and has fans spanning all age ranges, from the young to old. Whether it is the health benefits to people, the increased care for birds, or the scientific observations that occur during time spent watching birds, this hobby certainly creates positive paybacks to all involved.

Bird watching is quickly becoming one of America’s most popular hobbies and has fans spanning all age ranges, from the young to old. It is an activity available to everyone because you only need to be able to head outdoors to participate, and doing so benefits both birds and the people watching them. Whether it is the health benefits to people, the increased care for birds, or the scientific observations that occur during time spent watching birds, this hobby certainly creates positive paybacks to all involved.

The mental exercise of learning something new contributes to overall improved health of the brain, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Identifying bird species and committing them to memory, as well as their physical attributes, could create an intellectual challenge that serves your health well. Additionally, being outside creates opportunities for the body to get fresh air and vitamin D from the sun. Combined with the benefits of a birding walking tour, the physical effects of participating in this hobby are widespread.

The growing interest in bird watching, especially doing so in your own backyard, has created increased care for birds. Filling birdfeeders, keeping bird baths full of water, and planting flowers with the specific goal of attracting and feeding birds is beneficial because birds do not have to travel as far to get food or water. Birds are able to stay in cooler climates longer because food is made available to them during a time when it may not be prevalent in nature.

Bird watching allows for social gatherings that celebrate different birds and different holidays. Many towns across the nation host a Holiday Bird Count where bird watching groups head out and observe the avian wildlife. This data is then submitted to organizations like the National Audubon Society of Birds, where it is used to assess birding populations and trends within species. As a result, action will be taken where it is needed for the purpose of conservation as a result of this data collection.

Additionally, many communities host Hummingbird Festivals during times of migration where numerous feeders will be set out and activities celebrating the hummingbirds commence. These often occur during the hummingbird migration in March and April, or in September and October. Using digital maps online like Birdfeeders.com, bird lovers are able to closely track the migration, and enthusiasts can submit their hummingbird sighting to help record the northern migration. Participating in this activity helps individuals know when to put their hummingbird feeders out so proper feeding can occur.

They say “birds of a feather flock together,” so why not participate in socializing with like-minded individuals – those who enjoy nature and watching birds feed and fly. Meeting new people is something that serves you well at any age, and joining a local birding club can help.

Whether it is in your backyard, or while hiking through the woods, birdwatching is a hobby that can be enjoyed by anyone. Not only does it get you outdoors and moving around, but also it gives you some intellectual challenge and creates moments to meet new animals and friends. Additionally, it is free! There are a host of sites out there to help get you started – for example Perky-Pet, makers of bird feeders and birding accessories, has a wonderful Wild Bird Library that highlights some of the more popular wild birds and hummingbirds. This information includes how to find them, what they prefer to eat and even the type of feeders that are most appealing to them.