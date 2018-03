U.S. Pres. Barack Obama, second from right, tours Sempra Energy's Copper Mountain Solar Energy Plant with John Sowers, Operations, Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, far left; Jeffrey Martin, CEO, Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, left, and Kevin Gillespie, Operations, Sempra U.S. Gas & Power in Boulder City, Nev. on Wednesday, Mar. 21, 2012. The president went on to speak about energy policy in Boulder City as part of a multi-state tour. The Copper Mountain solar facility is the largest operating photovoltaic plant operating in the country. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)