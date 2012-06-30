THE STARS WERE OUT AT MIZUMI, SURRENDER

A bevy of stars gathered at Steve Wynn’s new Mizumi restaurant and Surrender on Friday. Top photo: "Dancing With the Stars" lovebirds Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Surrender. Second photo: Reunited members of "Dancing With the Stars, from left: Katherine Jenkins, Donald Driver, Cheryl Burke, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy at Surrender. Driver and Murgatroyd recently won Season 14. Third foto, from left: Jim Bellino and Alexis Bellino of "Housewives of Orange County" with Driver and his wife Betina at Surrender. Bottom, left to right at Mizumi: Kato Kaelin, Mizumi executive chef Devin Hashimoto and Driver, who was in town for his celebrity golf tournament. Attendees included: Maria Menounos, ESPN’s Ed Werder and Linda Cohen, actors Glynn Turman, Dawn Lewis, Jenn Korbee, and Phil Morris and Colin Cole of the Seattle Seahawks. (Photo courtesy Bryan Schnitzer)