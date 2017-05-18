ad-fullscreen
News

This is what Chelsea Manning looks like now

By Katherine Webster Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2017 - 2:55 pm
 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning is revealing her new look as a woman, after being freed from a Kansas military prison and a 35-year sentence for leaking classified materials.

The transgender soldier formerly known as Bradley Manning took to Twitter and Instagram Thursday, posting a portrait photograph of her with short-cropped hair, bright red lipstick and a dark outfit with a plunging neckline.

The 29-year-old Oklahoma native included the caption, “Okay, so here I am everyone!!”

Okay, so here I am everyone!!. CC BY-SA! . #HelloWorld

A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on

Manning was released early Wednesday from confinement at Kansas’ Fort Leavenworth, after having served seven years behind bars for giving classified materials to anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.

Manning and her attorneys have refused to divulge her post-prison whereabouts or immediate plans.

TOP NEWS
