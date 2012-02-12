THIS WEEK — FEB. 12

TUESDAY

The Boulder City Council meets at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of Boulder City Hall, 401 California Ave.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. in the boardroom of the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road.

The Colorado River Commission meets at 1 p.m. in suite 4401 of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building, 555 E. Washington Ave.

The Mesquite City Council meets at 5 p.m. in council chambers of Mesquite City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.

The Lower Kyle Canyon Citizens Advisory Council meets at 6 p.m. at the Mountain Crest Neighborhood Services Center, 4701 N. Durango Drive.

The Winchester Town Advisory Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Winchester Community Center, 3130 McLeod Drive.

The Las Vegas Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. in council chambers of Las Vegas City Hall, 400 E. Stewart Ave.

The Lone Mountain Citizens Advisory Council meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mountain Crest Neighborhood Services Center, 4701 N. Durango Drive.

The Spring Valley Town Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road.

The Paradise Town Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. at the Paradise Park Community Center, 4775 McLeod Drive.

WEDNESDAY

The Enterprise Town Advisory Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave.

The Red Rock Citizens Advisory Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Blue Diamond Library, 14 Cottonwood Drive.

Thursday

The Whitney Town Advisory Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 Missouri Ave.

The Sunrise Manor Town Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Hollywood Community Services Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.

The Henderson Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. in council chambers of Henderson City Hall, 240 Water St.